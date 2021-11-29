4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $349,900

OPEN SUNDAY 1-3. Great condition and owned from new, move in ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Sycamore Landing, just 10 mins from Zion Crossroads and I64. Living and family rooms, well designed kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook. 4 upper bedrooms. Attached 484 sf garage with an oversized paved drive and parking area, a garden shed and a peaceful rear deck featuring metal rails. Wired for Electric car charging and on a cul-de-sac lane! Around a half acre grassy lot with a fenced garden spot. Chair rail, crown molding, front door storm door, garage cabinets and Firefly high speed internet