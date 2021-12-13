4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $349,000

Looking for a little peace and quiet in the country? Check out this recently updated ranch situated on 2.5 bucolic acres. No HOA, covenants or restrictions! Many new features including roof, windows, kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, flooring, carpet, bathrooms and HVAC. Freshly painted inside and out. Downstairs could be it's own apartment, rough plumbing for a kitchen in place. Large storage shed (16'x22') has a new roof. Lots of parking on the circular driveway Conveniently located 25 minutes to Charlottesville and 10 minutes to shopping at Zion's Crossroads. * OPEN HOUSE, Sunday December 12, 1-3pm.