4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $348,180

To Be Built, Similar to Photo, and Customized for a Buyer, The Brookwood features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Attached Garage, Dimensional Roof, 10' x 14' Rear Deck, Gas Fireplace in Great Room, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring on First Level, Breakfast Nook, Granite Kitchen Counter tops w/ 2'x8' Island w/ Overhang, Stainless Appliances, Double Vanity and 5 Ft Shower in the Master Bath, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage, Pre-wired for Ceiling fans in Bedrooms, and so Much More! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy.