4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $342,066

PRESOLD, Similar to Photos and Customized for a Buyer! The Beautiful 4 Bedroom BYRD with a Side Load Garage w/ Pedestrian Door situated on 3.0 acres and features Wide Window Trim, Master Suite with 42" Tub/Shower Combo, Double Bowl Vanity, Adult Elongated Toilet Seats, 9 Ft Ceilings w/ Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors on First Level, Carpet and Gas Fireplace in Great Room, Open Kitchen w/ Granite Counter-tops, Boxed Bay Window and Sliding Glass Door in Dining Nook, Dining Room, LED Lighting, 2 Zone HVAC System, and So Much More! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy.