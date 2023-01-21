 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $337,000

4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $337,000

Better than New! Pearl Certified Home with high performing assets including: air sealing, blown insulation, smart thermostat, LED lighting, Energy Star Appliances, and Solar Panels. Owners made numerous upgrades when they built the home including: adding extra windows on both sides of the home, increasing the ceiling height on the first floor, and adding ceiling fans to all the bedrooms. Home has been freshly painted with zero VOC paint. Owners also added an over-sized deck with gas line to the grill and steps leading down to a lower patio with built-in firepit. Finished walk out basement features multiple recreation areas, 4th bedroom, and bathroom with over-sized walk-in shower. Firefly Internet. Exceptional Value! Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best lake towns to live in

The best lake towns to live in

Each corner of the United States has nationally — and sometimes internationally — renowned lake towns. Here's a look at some of the best, based on six areas: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert