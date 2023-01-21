Better than New! Pearl Certified Home with high performing assets including: air sealing, blown insulation, smart thermostat, LED lighting, Energy Star Appliances, and Solar Panels. Owners made numerous upgrades when they built the home including: adding extra windows on both sides of the home, increasing the ceiling height on the first floor, and adding ceiling fans to all the bedrooms. Home has been freshly painted with zero VOC paint. Owners also added an over-sized deck with gas line to the grill and steps leading down to a lower patio with built-in firepit. Finished walk out basement features multiple recreation areas, 4th bedroom, and bathroom with over-sized walk-in shower. Firefly Internet. Exceptional Value! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $337,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The board voted 4-3 to deny the church's request to remove portions of its slate roof for the installation of solar panels.
SuperFly will open at 943 Preston Ave., on the same block as Shenandoah Joe’s and Martin Hardware.
The group that owns the Boar’s Head Resort said it regrets the decision to link a murder mystery party with the Monday holiday honoring Martin…
John Milton Harris III, a 60-year-old, 5' 8" tall white male with a medium build is still missing, says the Charlottesville Police Department.
The president of the foundation dedicated to preserving Monticello and the legacy of Founding Father Thomas Jefferson is resigning.
Egg prices are expected to remain high in the immediate future as a result of a tenacious avian flu variant that is continuing to affect the n…
“It’s being able to go out and play once your name is called.”
Charlottesville’s new chief of police, Michael Kochis, says the role involves striking a balance among three groups: the community, the politi…
Each corner of the United States has nationally — and sometimes internationally — renowned lake towns. Here's a look at some of the best, based on six areas: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life.
Charlottesville police announced Friday that initial reports that a motorist struck and killed a cyclist on Ivy Road the night of Jan. 12 were…