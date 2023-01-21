4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $337,000

Better than New! Pearl Certified Home with high performing assets including: air sealing, blown insulation, smart thermostat, LED lighting, Energy Star Appliances, and Solar Panels. Owners made numerous upgrades when they built the home including: adding extra windows on both sides of the home, increasing the ceiling height on the first floor, and adding ceiling fans to all the bedrooms. Home has been freshly painted with zero VOC paint. Owners also added an over-sized deck with gas line to the grill and steps leading down to a lower patio with built-in firepit. Finished walk out basement features multiple recreation areas, 4th bedroom, and bathroom with over-sized walk-in shower. Firefly Internet. Exceptional Value! Schedule your showing today!