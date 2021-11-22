4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $329,000

Renovate and update for yourself or for a flip. Great Location! This 4 bed, 3 Bath home sitting on 3 gorgeous flat semi wooded acres is ready to be updated to your taste. The walk out basement has lots of living space including it's own entrance and master bedroom and bath. This house is located near the Keswick entrance of 64 South of highway nestled around beautiful farms and pond. Only 15 minutes from downtown Charlottesville. Ideal home for home office situation, multi generational family living or to create an extra apartment. Owner is in process of replacing gutters. A must see for those looking for a great flip or a home with charm and potential for themselves. Investors welcome.