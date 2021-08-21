 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $313,950

PRESOLD and Customized for a Buyer, The Staunton! This Plan is situated 1.8 Acres and features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Attached Garage, Angled Bay Window in Dining Nook, Open Kitchen w/ Granite Counter-tops, Smooth Top Stainless Appliances, Vaulted Master Suite w/ Paddle Fan, Oak Stairs, Craftsman Rail Package, Vinyl and Carpet Flooring, and So Much More!

