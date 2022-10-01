4 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $549,900

WATERFRONT NEW CONSTRUCTION - 30 day to move in ready on a TRUE ONE LEVEL LIVING home with expansive views of the lake. If you’ve never lived on the water you will come to realize how truly special it really is. This open concept plan has two full length decks with breathtaking views to enjoy life on the water and the peacefulness that comes with it. The main level has beautiful hardwood floors and tiled baths, owner bedroom and en-suite bath with tiled shower, double vanities, and French doors leading to the full length rear deck for the most beautiful mornings and evenings. Think about sunrise coffee in your white kitchen with stone tops and stainless appliances. The rest of the main level has 2 other BR’s, full bath, upper level w/d, open concept living/dining room and FP. The massive terrace level with huge windows has a wonderful family room which leads to the full length lower level deck, large 4th BR, 3rd full BTH, fabulous laundry room, LVT flooring and huge unfinished storage room. Hardi-plank siding, oversized driveway and parking - come create family memories for a lifetime. Bring the kayak or your small boat - interior is a construction mess, so come see for yourself. Floor plan online. Call Doug to visit