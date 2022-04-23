4 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $499,900

Spectacular water and mountain views beyond belief and with a better then new one level home less than two years old. Gorgeous white kitchen with beautiful light granite tops, full stainless appliance package, gas range, open concept floor plan, wood burning fireplace, owners suite overlooking the lake, two more bedrooms, full bath and one of two full sized laundry areas complete the first level - well don't forget the full length deck off the kitchen and owners suite. There is a paved driveway, massive finished basement that has a beautiful large open family room with oversized windows to see the lake, full kitchen, full sized washer/dryer, really big bedroom, 3rd full bath and large open family room with oversized windows to see the lake and lastly another large multi-use room to make your office, exercise room or perfect home theatre. Off the back is the second full length deck, the additional lake front deck and fire pit which makes for special memories of cooking S'mores at night or early mornings launching your Kayak. Come find a simpler life away from the stress of the rest of the world here in Greene County and the small town of Stanardsville.