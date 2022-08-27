 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $499,900

Be prepared to fall in love with this one-level LAKEFRONT home in Greene Mountain Lake. This home was built in 2020 and already has updates that make it better than NEW. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front porch. Inside you'll find beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level and vaulted ceilings in the living areas. This home has a split-bedroom floor plan for privacy. The large master suite has lots of storage and a great bathroom. The kitchen has tons of cabinets, granite counters and a moveable island for convenience. All bathrooms have ceramic tile for easy cleaning. There are laundry hookups on the first level as well as the basement. A fourth, oversized, bedroom can be found downstairs along with a massive storage room, full bathroom and family room with a wood burning fireplace. The backyard has been cleared to have direct access to the lake. Over looking the lake and yard, you'll find so much room to entertain with a two-level deck and a separate patio. Come take a look at all this gorgeous home has to offer!

