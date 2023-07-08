Be prepared to fall in love with this one-level home on full, walk-out basement in Greene Mountain Lake. This home was built in 2020 and already has updates that make it better than NEW. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front porch. Inside you'll find beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level and vaulted ceilings in the living areas. This home has a split-bedroom floor plan for privacy. The large master suite has lots of storage and a great bathroom. The kitchen has tons of cabinets, granite counters and a moveable island for convenience. All bathrooms have ceramic tile for easy cleaning. There are laundry hookups on the first level as well as the basement. A fourth, oversized, bedroom can be found downstairs along with a massive storage room, full bathroom and family room with a wood burning fireplace. The backyard was cleared and re-excavated to construct a walk-out lawn from the deck and patio, overlooking the beautiful park-like back yard and abundant wildlife. The two-level deck and patio is perfect for entertaining with views of the lake. The community beach is a very short walk away. Come take a look at all this gorgeous home has to offer!