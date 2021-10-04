4 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $450,000

Welcome to this Dutch Colonial at the Foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains on Greene Mountain Lake. Enjoy this lakefront property. It is a beautifully maintained and updated home with an open concept main level with spacious rooms, lots of windows, natural light and quality finishes. Thee main level features a living room, dining room, great room, bedroom (currently used as a den), full bath, and 2 kitchens with abundant storage and granite countertops. The upper-level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and the terrace level is partially finished with a half bath, walk out basement and attached garage. The gently sloping yard has matured trees, perennial flowers, a fence and spacious patio for entertaining. Enjoy beautiful mountain views and walk to the nearby community beach.. Step inside to spacious rooms, lots of space and a fenced in yard overlooking the Lake.