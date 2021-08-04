4 Bedroom Home in Somerset - $795,000

Custom-built by Charles Wolffrey with beautiful wood and ceramic tile floors throughout the main level, this lovely home is spacious and sunny with pretty views in every direction. Lots of upgrades include custom cabinetry, granite counters, hand-painted tiles, 3-zone heating and cooling, R-21 insulation, 6-inch outer walls and 2 water heaters, one with instant hot water. The wonderful covered front porch is a great place for sitting in the shade, and a landscaped terrace is perfect for enjoying the sun. There are fruit trees and lots of sunny spots making this a gardener’s paradise. Located just down the road from Grelen Nursery and Market and only minutes to Montpelier.