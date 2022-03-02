RIVANDALE -an oasis of tranquility and fine country living within 20 miles of Charlottesville, 14 MILES to CHO AIRPORT & shopping. MAGNIFICENT 177 acres privately situated in Somerset Estate Region, featuring c.1901 classic Virginia farmhouse, completely remodeled and updated using quality materials & expert craftsmanship to create a comfortable & elegant, 4 bedroom & 4.5 bath home. There are covered & screened porches, open terraces, and large gunite pool tucked into a garden. Grounds expertly landscaped with tree park, many shrubs & flower beds, & 3 stocked ponds. Improvements include 12 stall stable, two detached garages, barn & sheds, all land fenced for animals. RIVANDALE FARM IS IN IMPECCABLE CONDITION & HAS FIBER LINK INTERNET AND GENERATOR.
4 Bedroom Home in Somerset - $3,795,000
