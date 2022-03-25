4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $647,000

OPEN HOUSE Saturday and Sunday from 1-3pm. One of a kind custom built home located on a wooded & private 2 acre setting in Albemarle. Large elegant first floor owner suite with luxury grade California closet. Functional and open floor plan with hardwood floors and floor to ceiling windows. Main level features 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, spacious living room, dining room, family room with fireplace and beamed ceilings, laundry room with butler's pantry and half bath. Gorgeous eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, Kraftmaid cabinetry, granite and custom tile floor. 2nd floor offers enormous recreation room with kitchenette, 4th bedroom or office, 1/2 bath & storage room. Expansive 1,000sf covered front porch with enclosed rear four seasons room. Oversized custom 800sf detached garage w/ 12' ceiling for large vehicle access. 3 Trane energy efficient heating and cooling zones. Spray foam attic insulation. 2019 water heater, 2020 dishwasher. 45kw Generac whole house generator. Easy access to Cville and 5th Street station (15 min drive...shorter commute than Crozet to Cville), Also close proximity to Walnut Creek Park, vineyards, Dr. Ho’s Pizza. No HOA. Over $700k invested in this property. 3D tour link available!