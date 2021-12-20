This beautiful custom built home located in Southern Albemarle on 6+ acres was designed with low maintenance requirements in mind, which you are sure to appreciate! Open floor plan, gorgeous recycled glass kitchen coutertops, lots of windows, dual master suites, walk in closets, and LED lighting through out are just a few of its many features. Exterior improvements include paved driveway, fenced pasture with run-in shed and (2) 40 x 60 garage/workshops with electricity. This house will not last long with these amenities! Schedule an appointment to see today!
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $645,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An apartment complex at the intersection of the John W. Warner Parkway and Rio Road in Albemarle County has been approved.
When Lavel Davis Jr. was a high school football star in South Carolina, he was recruited by then-Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. Those interactions left a lasting impression on the UVa receiver.
Real property tax assessments will rise by an average of an estimated 8.32% in Albemarle County for 2022, according to the county assessor.
Three Charlottesville area men have been indicted by a federal jury on charges related to a September shooting and attempted armed robbery of …
By Gracie Hart Brooks
- Updated
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.
The bid protest letter alleges that the Dec. 7 Charlottesville Council vote to give the statue to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center violates the law.
There’s been an introduction to the business of college football for those prospects who signed with Virginia on Wednesday.
A planned regional broadband project that will provide residents in 13 Central Virginia counties with access to fiber broadband service will r…
A group, led by IMPACT Cville, rallied to ask the Planning Commission to recommend allocating $3 million in funding to the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund.