4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $645,000

This beautiful custom built home located in Southern Albemarle on 6+ acres was designed with low maintenance requirements in mind, which you are sure to appreciate! Open floor plan, gorgeous recycled glass kitchen coutertops, lots of windows, dual master suites, walk in closets, and LED lighting through out are just a few of its many features. Exterior improvements include paved driveway, fenced pasture with run-in shed and (2) 40 x 60 garage/workshops with electricity. This house will not last long with these amenities! Schedule an appointment to see today!