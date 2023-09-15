With a stately, circa 1904, Greek Revival-style manor home set on 753 acres of Virginia's most beautiful countryside, Greenfields exemplifies an era of elegance and dignity in American history. The meticulously updated, 8,600 sf residence exudes character and southern charm with a grand center hall floor plan, sophisticated yet inviting living spaces, and original period details including wainscoting, delicate ceiling medallions, classical cornices, gleaming heart pine floors, 8 fireplaces and 15-foot high ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 4 full and 1 half bath. Don't miss the widow's peek with sweeping 360 degree views! This refined country estate offers ample equestrian, farming, and/or recreation opportunities with the ideal mix of woodland, pastureland and cropland along with streams, and ponds. Equestrian facilities include: 48-stall horse barn with hayloft, wash stall, tack room, and office, indoor riding arena, fenced paddocks, riding trails, pole barn, equipment sheds and other outbuildings. Complete with farm manager's residence, three 1-bedroom guest apartments, and 3-bay garage. Tranquil, scenically supreme setting, 25 miles from Charlottesville and UVA.