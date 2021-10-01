PRICED SIGNIFICANTLY UNDER COUNTY ASSESSED VALUE! QUALITY COUNTRY LIVING in a classic 4BR home, privately situated on 5 private acres in the peaceful farm & estate area of Keene, only 15 miles south of Charlottesville & UVA, and 5 miles from historic town of Scottsville & James River. This well-built home features hardwood & tile floors throughout main level, generous main-level master suite, open floor plan, plus full walkout terrace level w/ large recreation room, family room & fourth bedroom or multi-purpose room. Home also features a wrap-around covered porch & large open deck in the back, w/ great views of expansive, mostly open & level back yard w/ garden space. PRIVACY & SERENITY AT ITS BEST, convenient to shopping plus nearby wineries, breweries & restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $599,000
