4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $595,000

A true historic gem - Old Hall c. 1830 has been meticulously maintained over the years to preserve its relentless charm amidst modern conveniences. Tucked away on an idyllic elevated lot just steps to vibrant downtown Scottsville & 25 mins to Cville, this distinctive solid brick home overlooks professionally landscaped, level lawns accented by mature hydrangeas, large boxwoods & brick pathways from the intricate iron entry gate. Innate are 10 ft ceilings, 5 fireplaces, exquisite hand-crafted trimwork, light-drenched rooms w/ dramatic tripartite windows, stunning heart pine hardwoods & gracious proportions throughout. The English basement feat. exposed, rough-hewn beams & ample windows for comfortable living. Detached 2-car garage w/ so much potential (studio, guest house?). Soak up the magical grounds, convenience of the library next door or stroll to the Farmer’s Market, Baine’s coffeeshop, restaurants (The Batteau, Amici’s Italian) & more.