4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $485,000

Woodhouse is a gem. This one of a kind bucolic retreat is tucked in amongst horse farms and estates, yet minutes to Charlottesville and Scottsville. Designed by architect Floyd Johnson (of Johnson, Craven & Gibson) abundant historical touches include wide board Oak floors from Glendower Farm in Keene (c. 1760), antique Dutch door, detailing, real Redwood siding and more. Perfectly situated, the home and grounds are very private. The sunroom (on separate HVAC) will pull you in and make you want to sit and enjoy the views as the seasons change year round. Come cozy up to one of 3 fireplaces! There is plenty of acreage for chickens and goats. Generator conveys with the home. No HOA! See attached list of recent improvements. Potential for division right and second homesite!! This is a special place.

