Woodhouse is a gem. This one of a kind bucolic retreat is tucked in amongst horse farms and estates, yet minutes to Charlottesville and Scottsville. Designed by architect Floyd Johnson (of Johnson, Craven & Gibson) abundant historical touches include wide board Oak floors from Glendower Farm in Keene (c. 1760), antique Dutch door, detailing, real Redwood siding and more. Perfectly situated, the home and grounds are very private. The sunroom (on separate HVAC) will pull you in and make you want to sit and enjoy the views as the seasons change year round. Come cozy up to one of 3 fireplaces! There is plenty of acreage for chickens and goats. Generator conveys with the home. No HOA! See attached list of recent improvements. Potential for division right and second homesite!! This is a special place.
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $485,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison County principal explains decision to forfeit next football game due to incidents at William Monroe
Madison Principal Betty-Jo Wynham explains the school's decision to forfeit this Friday's football game following several incidents that were brought to light on social media following last Friday’s win at William Monroe.
Editor's note: the letter from the Madison County High School principal will be in the Sept. 23 issue of the Greene County Record in full.
City Manager Chip Boyles admits he should have talked to City Councilors more about his decision but still refuses to go into detail over his firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney three weeks ago.
Local supporter of performing arts backs university's proposed 1,100-seat center.
Neighbors have come out against the proposal, citing concerns about road safety and traffic, school overcrowding, the height of the buildings and possible stormwater runoff issues.
Virginia's defense struggles again in blowout loss to Wake Forest.
The lawsuit, filed in October 2018 on behalf of two then-University of Virginia students, asked the Western District Court of Virginia to declare the gun act unconstitutional.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Khaleesi Cuthriell, a missing 3-year-old girl from Augusta County, died in suspects' care.
Christine Jacobs has been serving as the interim executive director since February.
NEW YORK — One of two teens charged as adults in the fatal stabbing of a college student from Charlottesville in a New York City park pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and robbery charges.