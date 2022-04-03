4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $479,500

Hilltop House - Delightful, walkable community of Scottsville. Charming vintage 4 BR cape with apartment, 2 story detached masonry studio and separate city lot. New appliances. 3 full baths. In excellent condition and move in ready. Brand new standing seam roof on both buildings, with natural gas fireplace, beautiful kitchen and porch garden, fenced yard, multi-level decks and terraced gardens overlooking the town. Private parking.