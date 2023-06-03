NEW!!! Showings to sart 6/1! This brand new 4-bedroom home offers 1,859 sq.ft. of spacious living on a 5 acre lot backed to woods, providing a serene and private setting. The exterior of the home boasts a 24' Reverse A porch, perfect for enjoying the outdoors, a large exterior deck for entertaining, a poured concrete sidewalk, and full landscaping across the front, adding to the curb appeal. As you enter the home, you'll be greeted by a large open floor plan with plenty of natural light. The kitchen features granite countertops, offering both style and functionality, along with stainless steel appliances for a modern touch. The light color concept throughout the home adds to the fresh and contemporary feel. The home also includes a spacious pantry, providing ample storage space for your kitchen essentials. Just 15 miles from Charlottesville! Interior Photos are of similar model.
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $399,900
