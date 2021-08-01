 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $395,000

Hilltop House Storybook cape cod, one of the nicest houses in Scottsville, overlooking Valley St. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, full basement, fireplace, apartment with private entry, and extensive decks and porches (one screened), on which to view the famous annual Scottsville parade. Completely renovated with heat pump heating and cooling, gas furnace, hardwood floors, plenty of closets and storage. It can convey largely furnished! Freshly painted. Originally built in 1941, of heavy wood with steel beams, it has an incredibly solid feel. The property includes a (2) story masonry building, (formerly garage) with utilities, for a myriad of projects to contemplate. Also included is an additional City lot! Off street (2) car parking as well.

