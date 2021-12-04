4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $387,000

Welcome to West River Meadows. Immaculate Home built in 2019, better than new. Almost an acre, very private out back, Cul de sac lot. Enjoy a traditional floor plan, all bedrooms and laundry up, main level for gathering and formal spaces, fully conditioned basement. Upgrades galore, Luxury plank vinyl, ceramic tile and beautiful carpet (No Shoes Please), gorgeous granite and cabinets, island, wine bar w/chiller, s/s appliances and breakfast area. This cook's kitchen shines. Serve gourmet delights and casual meals in the dining room. Great room has a cozy gas fireplace. Read, relax, watch some TV. Lots of natural light. The rear deck is 24 x 12, looks out over huge back yard and dark sky starry nights. Upstairs, find a wonderful owner's suite. Room for your king bed and furniture. Walk in closets. Bath w/tile shower/floor & dual vanities w/granite. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are good size, 14 x 11+. Bonus Room/Bed 4 is perfect for home office, guests, combo room. Full walk out basement w/ french doors & windows. Bring your "finish" vision. 2 car garage & gravel RV apron. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, friendly folks. No HOA. No Water Bills. Hi speed internet. Schools and shopping nearby. 3 bedroom septic here, 6 person max full time occupancy.