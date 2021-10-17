4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $349,900

Nestled on the edge of the charming town of Scottsville, this 19th century residence offers generously-sized gathering spaces and bedrooms. The versatile layout features three bedrooms upstairs with a bonus room and another bedroom on the main level. With a cleared yard of nearly an acre, the property is perfect for gardening and play. Basement provides additional storage space. Located a few minutes from coffee shops, restaurants, wineries, breweries, and the James River. Just 25 minutes to Charlottesville.