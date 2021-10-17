Nestled on the edge of the charming town of Scottsville, this 19th century residence offers generously-sized gathering spaces and bedrooms. The versatile layout features three bedrooms upstairs with a bonus room and another bedroom on the main level. With a cleared yard of nearly an acre, the property is perfect for gardening and play. Basement provides additional storage space. Located a few minutes from coffee shops, restaurants, wineries, breweries, and the James River. Just 25 minutes to Charlottesville.
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $349,900
Boyles is the fifth interim or full-time city manager the city has had since 2018, and the third since September 2020.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A drunk driver was going 152 mph (245 kph) when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
Huguely, a former University of Virginia lacrosse player, was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2012 in Charlottesville Circuit Court in the killing of Yeardley Love.
Understaffing and mismanagement have led to chronic delivery problems, two former mail carriers say.
Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s questions from readers on COVID-19…
With 86% of its 3-point shooting production gone from a season ago, the UVa men's basketball team will have a new offensive identity. “We’ll have to score in different ways. It won’t be a team that’s gonna spray out 30, 40 3s.”
Bonumose, a food technology company, is investing $27.7 million in its expansion in Albemarle County, which will add 64 employees over the nex…
- Updated
A Stafford County couple in their 40s contracted the virus and died within about two weeks of each other, leaving behind five children and one grandson.
A botanical garden may begin to see new life soon after the Charlottesville City Council voted last week to officially lease the site to the B…
It’s come to my attention that a business venture named “Sojourner’s Glamping” is under contract to purchase a roughly 100-acre property on Mu…