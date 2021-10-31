Nestled on the edge of the charming town of Scottsville, this 19th century residence offers generously-sized gathering spaces and bedrooms. The versatile layout features three bedrooms upstairs with a bonus room and another bedroom on the main level. With a cleared yard of nearly an acre, the property is perfect for gardening and play. Basement provides additional storage space. Located a few minutes from coffee shops, restaurants, wineries, breweries, and the James River. Just 25 minutes to Charlottesville.
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The DMV is encouraging customers to conduct transactions online at dmvNOW.com until it reopens Dec. 6.
After a courtroom altercation between members of the two families, Brandon Shifflett, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the December death of Sara Hammond, 21, of Charlottesville.
But it's unclear how accurate the data is, as local registrars are reporting different numbers of total ballots sent, and the company collecting the data already notes potential scanning issues with USPS.
Imagery of violence and suffering punctuated plaintiffs’ opening statements Thursday as defendants in the Sines v. Kessler trial tried to dist…
The Charlottesville case, as it has become known to some outside of the area, is an expansive lawsuit targeting key organizers and participants of both the Aug. 12, 2017 Unite the Right rally and preceding torch march on the University of Virginia grounds.
"I mean, for us as a city, we're still just in the same position of needing to fill a lot of vacancies and instability in city government so we can execute our policy goals and long term goals,” councilor Michael Payne said of the new job for Boyles.
Transit provider Jaunt, a crucial service to people with disabilities, owes nearly $1 million to the state and will receive less money for ope…
"I wanted to lay down, but I knew if I laid down I might fall asleep and if I fell asleep I might not wake up,” said Natalie Romero, who suffered a broken skull when James Fields drove his car into the crowd on Aug. 12, 2017. Romero and Devin Willis, UVa students at the time of the rallies, described their experiences and injuries Friday.
A suspicious package found Friday night outside of the Federal Building and U.S. District Court in downtown Charlottesville was a “personal it…
A 12-person jury has been seated in the Sines v. Kessler trial following days of contention and an allegation of an improper dismissal of a juror.