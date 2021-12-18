 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $255,000

4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $255,000

4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $255,000

Must see this amazing 4 bedroom BAND NEW HOME! Never lived in but ready for new owners today! Only 3 mins from Downtown Scottsville. This home includes an open floor plan with two separate living rooms, a great yard that is partially fenced in and split bedroom design with 3 bedrooms on one side and master on the other. The Eat-In Kitchen includes an Island which allows for ample counter and cabinet space along with all new appliances. This home is Energy Certified and fiber internet will be available soon!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert