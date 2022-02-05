Must see this amazing 4 bedroom BAND NEW HOME! Never lived in but ready for new owners today! Only 3 mins from Downtown Scottsville. This home includes an open floor plan with two separate living rooms, a great yard that is partially fenced in and split bedroom design with 3 bedrooms on one side and master on the other. The Eat-In Kitchen includes an Island which allows for ample counter and cabinet space along with all new appliances. This home is Energy Certified and fiber internet will be available soon!
4 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $248,000
