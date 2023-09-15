Impressive equestrian estate set on 212± protected acres, 25 miles south of Charlottesville and UVA. The land is comprised of mostly open, gently rolling pastureland and cropland, multiple streams and creeks and a pond. At the heart of the property is a stately, Greek Revival-style manor home, built circa 1904, showcasing a grand center-hall floor plan with sophisticated yet inviting living spaces, delicate ceiling medallions, heart pine floors, 15-foot ceilings, and a widow's walk offering unobstructed views of the surrounding countryside. Equestrian facilities include: 48-stall horse barn with hayloft, wash stall, tack room, and office, indoor riding arena, fenced paddocks, riding trails, pole barn, equipment sheds and other outbuildings. Complete with farm manager's residence, three guest apartments, and 3-bay garage. Under easement with VOF.