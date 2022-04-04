4 Bedroom Home in Schuyler - $465,000

Enjoy the elusive combination of rural living with high-speed FIBER INTERNET! This well maintained home in Albemarle County sits on nearly 6 acres and is an easy 30 minute drive to Charlottesville or 15 minutes to Scottsville. Enter from the front porch into this traditional floor plan offering a formal living room, dining room, family room, and eat-in kitchen. The rear deck allows space for entertaining and overlooks mature hardwoods. Three bedrooms upstairs include an oversized primary with walk-in closet and en suite, two guest bedrooms, full bathroom, and laundry. The walk-out basement offers a perfect space for lots of possibilities and includes a bedroom, full bathroom, second kitchen, rec room, and storage.