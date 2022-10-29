4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $795,000

Like new 4-bedroom home on 3.6 acres with 4000 finished sq. ft! On a cul de sac in Albemarle County feels like country living yet minutes from Rte 29 shops and amenities. Pleasant views of fenced yard and woods from covered decks front and back. Family room and eat-in kitchen are one great space - great for entertaining! Gourmet kitchen features center island, new tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, espresso stained maple cabinets and granite counters. Formal living and dining rooms. Owner's suite has an joining office/nursery with walkout to covered balcony. Laundries on 1st and 2nd floors. Walkout terrace level w/huge rec room, fourth bedroom, full bath and storage room. Rec room is filled with natural light and has 10' high wood ceiling. Covered porch w/ large dining area connects back deck and two car garage. Garage has permanent stairs to large unfinished storage room above. 8 mins to NGIC/DIA and 20 to C'Ville. Solar panels for net-zero living!