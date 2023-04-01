Introducing Greene County’s newest subdivision, Meadow Ridge and the first home on lot 2 being built by one of our area’s finest builders. All photos are of a similar completed home and construction photos will be added when available.
4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $669,900
