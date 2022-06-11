 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $599,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $599,000

Amazing new construction home, easy living one level home with open floor plan, large master bed w/walk in closet, oversized master bath with separate tiled shower. Full size laundry room with separate entrance, rear deck and covered front sitting porch. Beautiful area of Greene Co. and only 5minutes from schools, 20 minutes to NGIC and UVA Research Park.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buford students hear from Hudson after walk-out

Buford students hear from Hudson after walk-out

"You all did a great job now two weeks ago planning a rally, which is an important part of how democracy works," Hudson told Buford students. "it's how you show your elected officials what you care about.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert