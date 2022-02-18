4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $550,000

LARGE HOME, LARGE LOT, GREAT LOCATION! View this private, attractive home on almost 4 acres with no HOA. This well-designed floor plan includes open concept kitchen and living area, with access to a screened porch and deck, office space and formal dining area on the main floor. This generously sized home has 4 bedrooms, a bonus room upstairs that could be used as a fifth bedroom, or creative space, full finished basement, complete with family room, recreation space and sauna. This delightful home is nestled within terraced outdoor entertainment areas, landscaped green spaces bordered by towering mature trees. The oversized two and a half car garage, inviting country porch and mountain views are the cherry on top! You will be captivated by the quiet surroundings of this established neighborhood, the convenience of location, and the hiddenness of this cul-de-sac beauty!