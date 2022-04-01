4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $550,000

Riverfront Living - Unique property Custom Built home fronting the Rapidan River on 8.31 +/- acres featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 additional bonus rooms over the garage. Once inside the foyer you will note the beautiful hickory floors opening to the dining room and the living room. The kitchen boasts beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile floors, breakfast bar and breakfast nook with large windows giving a view of the mountains and river. Four bedrooms on the first floor including the master bedroom & bath. Need more room? There is an unfinished basement that is plumbed for a bath. Also, a 2-car attached garage with Two spacious finished bonus rooms above. Side entrance with laundry/mud room with ceramic tile floors. The house has recently been painted throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms & Bonus rooms. Sit in your Screened porch and back deck high above the river and watch the world go by. Access to the river by a path which leads you down into another world, with tall trees and flat beach area for fishing or swimming in the river. You can have your own private” Fishin' hole” for Fishing season. Get your fishing poles ready and come and see this beauty.