 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $549,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $549,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $549,000

Luxurious! Gorgeous! Well-appointed, quality construction - super insulated and quiet. Contemporary ranch with full finished basement. Mahogany wood engineered floors throughout main level and grand foyer. Breathtaking vaulted ceilings. Architecturally designed with the affluent in mind, yet priced to sell well below tax assessment. Gourmet kitchen: stainless appliances, leather-finished granite island counter, Kraft-Made cabinets. Owners' suite on main level: porcelain marble floors and shower, freestanding heated air tub, custom closet for locking valuables. Basement: 9' ceiling, 2nd master suite, plumbed for possible kitchenette and 2nd laundry. Office could be 5th bedroom. Owners will consider conveying all lovely staging furniture.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert