4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $548,500

Pristine, turnkey 3 bedroom brick Rancher in a beautiful country setting with a full in-law suite offering an additional 2000 sq ft of living space. The main floor offers a large living room with vaulted ceilings & a brick fireplace. The kitchen has beautiful maple cabinetry, a 5-burner gas stove, and breakfast bar which is open to a dining room with glass facing cabinets and chandelier. The spacious main floor master suite features a walk-in closet as well as 2 additional closets and master bath including dual glass bowl sinks and tile shower with dual shower heads as well as an oversized jacuzzi tub. There are two additional bedrooms on the main floor and a full bath. The walkout basement includes a craft room, office, fully equipped gym with a 2 person infrared sauna and a large laundry room with a utility sink, no-salt water conditioner and commercial deep freezer. In-law suite offers a living room, full kitchen and a private entrance. The terrace level opens to an inground pool, firepit, gazebo overlooking stream and a detached garage with electric, work benches and plenty of storage. This home offers easy access to Rt 33 and Rt 29, shopping and several local attractions. See documents for a full list of features & upgrades.