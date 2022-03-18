4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $525,000

An elegant and spacious home, with an easy floor plan that includes a first floor primary bedroom, proper dining room and plenty of space upstairs with a large bonus room, loft and three bedrooms. The generously sized kitchen has granite counters and extended granite backsplash, under mount sink and newer appliances including a gas range. The cozy gas fireplace in the living room shares the first floor's red oak flooring with walnut inlay. The private and partially wooded back yard is your view from the well sized screened-in porch, which leads to the peaceful deck with a built in fire pit and a teak outdoor shower. Don't miss the mudroom with the custom cabinetry. This lake community is convenient to NGIC, GE & UVA Research Park, and a quick jump onto 29 will lead you to Cville in minutes.