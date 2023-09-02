PEARL CERTIFIED! Over $41,000 in PAID OFF Sigora solar panels have been installed to make this home so efficient that the current owner's electric bills have been $16 per month. Imagine having an electric bill so low! These panels have Micro-Inverters, a 25 yr power output warranty, and store the excess energy collected with REC for your use later on. Even though the home is fairly new at 6 years old, the owners have continuously refreshed it by replacing/installing new: garage door opener (2023), Smartcore LVT in basement, bthrms, and kitchen (2021), and Dryer (2021). In addition to it's incredible efficiency, this home boasts several flex spaces (the loft upstairs, a study & front room on the main level, and almost 600 finished sq ft in the basement), 4 bedrooms, a 2 foot garage extension upgrade, and an unbeatable location. Need more space? Not a problem - 2 massive unfinished rooms exist in the basement for storage - one is plumbed for another full bath. The primary bedroom is gigantic and features two huge walk-in closets... we could go on and on about all of the value in this home. Contact your agent to see it today & be sure that they print out all the attached documents!