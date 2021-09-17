4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $520,000

Nestled in Willow Creek, one of Greene County's most desirable neighborhoods, this home is located on a quiet cul de sac with minimal traffic. The first floor features a full-length front porch, family room & large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Formal living room & dining room offer plenty of natural light and could easily be used as a home office. During the summer, enjoy a park-like backyard off the full-length back deck; during the winter, this home provides cozy heat via dual zone gas heat, gas log fireplace, and radiant heated floor in master bathroom. The second-floor features 4 bedrooms, large bonus room as potential 5th bedroom, laundry area & ceiling fans throughout. Plenty of extra space in the form of an oversized garage; third level living with finished and unfinished storage space in the full basement featuring full bath w/ walk-in shower, living area and flex room, possible guest living quarters. Well maintained, in part due to annual service contracts for HVAC, electrical, plumbing and pest control, buyers will appreciate the quality of this classic home. Updates include new kitchen appliances, luxury vinyl plank tile, renovated deck. Willow Creek is close to Rt. 29, convenient to NO VA and Charlottesville.