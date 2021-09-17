Nestled in Willow Creek, one of Greene County's most desirable neighborhoods, this home is located on a quiet cul de sac with minimal traffic. The first floor features a full-length front porch, family room & large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Formal living room & dining room offer plenty of natural light and could easily be used as a home office. During the summer, enjoy a park-like backyard off the full-length back deck; during the winter, this home provides cozy heat via dual zone gas heat, gas log fireplace, and radiant heated floor in master bathroom. The second-floor features 4 bedrooms, large bonus room as potential 5th bedroom, laundry area & ceiling fans throughout. Plenty of extra space in the form of an oversized garage; third level living with finished and unfinished storage space in the full basement featuring full bath w/ walk-in shower, living area and flex room, possible guest living quarters. Well maintained, in part due to annual service contracts for HVAC, electrical, plumbing and pest control, buyers will appreciate the quality of this classic home. Updates include new kitchen appliances, luxury vinyl plank tile, renovated deck. Willow Creek is close to Rt. 29, convenient to NO VA and Charlottesville.
4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $520,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It is unclear what, if any, legal options for early release or appeal are open to the former UVa lacrosse player in light of this opinion.
Motorcycle collision kills pedestrian
Plaque on brain cells, and tangles created by a protein called tau, are believed to impede the normal behavior of neurons and lead to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
Town Planning Commission members have questioned the estimated price of the homes and expressed concerns about traffic.
The Virginia football team takes down Illinois 42-14, racking up 556 total yards in the process.
So far this month, the Blue Ridge Health District has reported 978 cases, 24 new hospitalizations and five fatalities.
“We need a board that the people can come to when they’ve been done wrong by the police. We don’t need a board that’s going to include the police.”
The Long Range Planning Advisory Committee's 11 recommended projects total $196.2 million.
UVa moved up a spot to 25th nationally in U.S. News & World Report's national ranking. William & Mary is 38th.
- Updated
It was described in court papers as possibly the biggest counterfeit coupon scheme in history, costing about 100 retailers and manufacturers more than $31 million in losses. And the mastermind behind it all? A Virginia Beach entrepreneur and mother of three who’d been designing and printing the highly realistic coupons from her home computer for years. On Tuesday, Lori Ann Villanueva Talens ...