Nestled in Willow Creek, one of Greene County's most desirable neighborhoods, this home is located on a quiet cul de sac with minimal traffic. The first floor features a full-length front porch, family room & large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Formal living room & dining room offer plenty of natural light and could easily be used as a home office. During the summer, enjoy a park-like backyard off the full-length back deck; during the winter, this home provides cozy heat via dual zone gas heat, gas log fireplace, and radiant heated floor in master bathroom. The second-floor features 4 bedrooms, large bonus room as potential 5th bedroom, laundry area & ceiling fans throughout. Plenty of extra space in the form of an oversized garage; third level living with finished and unfinished storage space in the full basement featuring full bath w/ walk-in shower, living area and flex room, possible guest living quarters. Well maintained, in part due to annual service contracts for HVAC, electrical, plumbing and pest control, buyers will appreciate the quality of this classic home. Updates include new kitchen appliances, luxury vinyl plank tile, renovated deck. Willow Creek is close to Rt. 29, convenient to NO VA and Charlottesville.
4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $510,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Justin McKoy, Casey Morsell say they left Virginia men's basketball program in search of more offense
Justin McKoy, Casey Morsell say they left the Virginia men's basketball program in search of more offense.
Remains believed to be of Jesse Hicks, who disappeared in 2014, were located in 2014, resulting in first-degree murder charges Kevin Michael Moore and Richard Spradlin.
A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
Shots fired calls in areas near the University of Virginia and incidents at the Corner and nearby areas have led the University of Virginia Po…
School will continue to require face masks be worn inside university facilities.
According to court documents filed Monday in Albemarle County Circuit Court, Nunes’ attorney digitally submitted nearly 1,000 pages of case documents to the Supreme Court of Virginia for processing.
Guardian angels: Tim Reynolds of the Dave Matthews Band and collaborator release single to benefit PHAR
"Charlottesville’s such a great place,” Reynolds said. “The fact that they've quietly removed statues when people came and loudly tried to say how great it was and then Charlottesville quietly took them down ... I think that's a town with a big heart.”
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Andres Borregales lined up for a 33-yard field goal to give Miami a win over Virginia.
In March 2020, Timothy Lamont Miles, 31, was found not guilty by a jury of attempted capital murder of a city policeman in 2018. However, that same jury did find him guilty of six counts of unlawfully shooting in an occupied dwelling during the same incident.
Coaches often downplay the importance of one play in a football game, stressing that countless others affect the outcome. While that’s true, Miami kicker Andrew Borregales’ missed field goal felt monumental for both sides.