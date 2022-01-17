Welcome to the Perfect Location to work and play. This wonderful one level home has everything you need to enjoy the country with easy access to Charlottesville, Culpepper, Harrisonburg and DC. This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath ranch has formal living and dining rooms, gathering room with gas fireplace, eat in kitchen, covered porch and amazing views from every room. The master bedroom is in back of home for extra privacy and the master bath has both a shower and jetted tub. The full basement is insulated and ready for you to make it into extra living space with beautiful windows and double door door which leads to your very own koi pond. Mountain views, pastoral views, pond view and a neighbor with beautiful horses (bring carrots). Close to shopping, NGIC, DIA, Charlottesville airport, antique stores, wineries, breweries and the Shenandoah National Park entry. This home is GOLD Pearl Certified for energy efficiency and it is the perfect location for stargazing. A nice barn on property can be restored for animals.
4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A group of Charlottesville residents and property owners is suing the city over approval of a new comprehensive plan and future land use map, …
Several names to watch in the transfer portal as the Virginia football team looks to replenish its roster.
The University of Virginia will ban food and drink from sports events and other school and student activities to keep people in attendance fro…
Magill helped lead UVa through the pandemic as the school reinvented itself online.
Another 157 homes and additional commercial properties could be coming to Crozet under a proposed development off of Route 240 and Park Ridge Drive.
Richard "Trey" Coe was again granted bond following new charges related to alleged sexual crimes against a minor.
"During the campaign, it was made clear that now Attorney General-elect Miyares and Attorney General Herring have very different visions for the office," said Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita by email. "We are restructuring the office, as every incoming AG has done in the past."
Storm brewing for Sunday moves utility company to change way it estimates repair time for outages.
A Sunday snow storm is predicted to drop between three and six inches of snow with some ice and wind, according to a winter storm warning issu…
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 54-52 win over Virginia Tech.