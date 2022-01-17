4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $500,000

Welcome to the Perfect Location to work and play. This wonderful one level home has everything you need to enjoy the country with easy access to Charlottesville, Culpepper, Harrisonburg and DC. This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath ranch has formal living and dining rooms, gathering room with gas fireplace, eat in kitchen, covered porch and amazing views from every room. The master bedroom is in back of home for extra privacy and the master bath has both a shower and jetted tub. The full basement is insulated and ready for you to make it into extra living space with beautiful windows and double door door which leads to your very own koi pond. Mountain views, pastoral views, pond view and a neighbor with beautiful horses (bring carrots). Close to shopping, NGIC, DIA, Charlottesville airport, antique stores, wineries, breweries and the Shenandoah National Park entry. This home is GOLD Pearl Certified for energy efficiency and it is the perfect location for stargazing. A nice barn on property can be restored for animals.