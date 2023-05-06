TO BE BUILT and Similar to Photos in the New Matthew's Mill Run s/d in Greene County, THE Brand New 4 Bedroom HUDSON. This plan features a Quaint Front Porch, Side Load Garage, Siding Upgrades, Wide Window Trim, Upgraded Craftsman Style Front Door, Master Suite with 5 Ft Fiber Glass Shower w/ a Transom Window above, Double Bowl, Vanity, Oak Stairs, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors in Foyer, Kitchen, Mud Room, and 1/2 Bath, Open Kitchen w/ Granite Counter-tops and Island, Stainless Appliances, SS Farm Sink, Extra Window in Great Room and Dining Room, 10x18 Rear Deck, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Storage, and 1.47 Acre Site. Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy. Contact Agent for Details!
4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $467,930
