Greene's County's newest 8 lot subdivision is Matthew Mill Run! With nearly 1.5 acres each. The NEW CHARLOTTE Plan will be Similar to Photos, and features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Covered Front Porch w/prefinished Wood Columns, Craftsman Style Front Door, Upgraded Siding Accents, Two gable Accents, 10x12 Rear Deck, Side Load Garage, Upgraded Interior Doors, Gourmet Kitchen w/Upgraded Tier 2 Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Farmhouse Sink, Quartz Countertops, Pendant Lights over the island, Laminate Floors on Entire First Level, Dining Room w/ Square Edge Trim Package, Master Suite includes a Ceiling Fan, 5' Fiberglass Shower w/ Transom Window. Pull Down Attic Stairs for Storage, Extra LED Lights, and So Much More! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy. Contact Agent for Details!
4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $454,120
