4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $439,000

NEW HVAC - 2 units, NEW hot water heater -80 gallons and NEW front porch coming, all on one of the largest lots in this desirable subdivision! This warm and welcoming home has so much to offer! In desirable the Southridge subdivision cul de sac and is on almost 2 acres. Offering a huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and beautiful master bath as well as 3 additional bedrooms and a 2nd bath upstairs. 2nd floor laundry room give plenty of space and convenience. Formal dining room as well as open eat in kitchen and Family Room with gas fireplace and all are open to the back deck and private back yard with fire pit for family fun or entertaining. Full, unfinished basement is ready for finishing with rough in plumbing and outside shed with electric is great for workshop or storage. 2 car garage and wrap around porch make this home a must see!