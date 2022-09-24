 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $437,650

TO BE BUILT and Similar to Photos in the New Matthew's Mill Run s/d in Greene County. The 4 Bedroom STAUNTON is situated on 1.38 Acres and features Covered Front Porch w/ 8" Porch Columns, Side Load Garage, Upgraded Siding Accents, Architectural Gable Accent, 10'x16' Rear Deck, Master Suite w/ 5 Ft Fiberglass Shower w/ Glass Door, Double Bowl Vanity, Oak Stairs w/Craftsman Rail Package, Open Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Dining, Stainless Appliances, Dining Nook, Private Dining Room w/ Square Trim Package, Large Family Room, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage, And So Much More! Septic system designed for 4 bedrooms occupancy. Contact Agent for Details!

