4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $435,830

4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $435,830

TO BE BUILT and Similar to Photos in the New Matthew's Mill Run s/d in Green County. The 4 Bedroom ROSS is situated on 1.37 Acres and features Front Load Garage, Upgraded Siding Accents, Wide Window Trim, 10'x14' Rear Deck, Master Suite w/ 5 Ft Fiberglass Shower w/ Transom Window, Double Bowl Vanity, LED Overhead Lights in all 4 Bedrooms, Open Oak Stairs w/Craftsman Rail Package, Kitchen w/ 42" Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Island, Stainless Appliances, and Farmhouse Sink, Box Bay Window in Dining Nook, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors, 2-Extra Windows in Great Room, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage. Septic system designed for 4 bedrooms occupancy. Contact Agent for Details!

