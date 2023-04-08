The Staunton plan is located in Greene's newest 8 lot Matthew Mill Run s/d! This 4 Bedroom beauty is nearing completion, and is situated on 1.38 Acres. It features a Covered Front Porch w/ 8" Porch Columns, Side Load Garage w/ Automatic Opener, Upgraded Siding Accents, Architectural Gable Accent, 10'x16' Rear Deck, Master Suite w/ 5 Ft Fiberglass Shower w/ Glass Door, Double Bowl Vanity, Oak Stairs w/Craftsman Rail Package, Open Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Dining, Stainless Appliances, Dining Nook, Private Dining Room w/ Square Trim Package, Large Family Room, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors, Pull Down Attic Stairs, and Pre-wires for celiling fans in all 4 Bedrooms. Septic system designed for 4 bedrooms occupancy. Contact Agent for Details!
4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $434,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Charlottesville mother who worked in and supported child advocacy organizations has been arrested and indicted on federal allegations that s…
A Greene County man learned last Monday that trafficking fentanyl meant that he was getting a 20-year prison sentence. But one Greene County m…
By the end of 2023, the University of Virginia will spend $7 million paying its top 10 earners.
Albemarle County police were searching the Greenwood area late into the evening Thursday for a man they described as mentally unstable and car…
Less than three months after the beleaguered business that owns and operates the Brasserie Saison restaurant said it planned to expand its ope…