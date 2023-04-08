The Staunton plan is located in Greene's newest 8 lot Matthew Mill Run s/d! This 4 Bedroom beauty is nearing completion, and is situated on 1.38 Acres. It features a Covered Front Porch w/ 8" Porch Columns, Side Load Garage w/ Automatic Opener, Upgraded Siding Accents, Architectural Gable Accent, 10'x16' Rear Deck, Master Suite w/ 5 Ft Fiberglass Shower w/ Glass Door, Double Bowl Vanity, Oak Stairs w/Craftsman Rail Package, Open Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Dining, Stainless Appliances, Dining Nook, Private Dining Room w/ Square Trim Package, Large Family Room, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors, Pull Down Attic Stairs, and Pre-wires for celiling fans in all 4 Bedrooms. Septic system designed for 4 bedrooms occupancy. Contact Agent for Details!