Underway Now and Similar to Photos in the Staunton plan is located in Greene's newest 8 lot Matthew Mill Run s/d! The 4 Bedroom STAUNTON is situated on 1.38 Acres and features Covered Front Porch w/ 8" Porch Columns, Side Load Garage, Upgraded Siding Accents, Architectural Gable Accent, 10'x16' Rear Deck, Master Suite w/ 5 Ft Fiberglass Shower w/ Glass Door, Double Bowl Vanity, Oak Stairs w/Craftsman Rail Package, Open Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Dining, Stainless Appliances, Dining Nook, Private Dining Room w/ Square Trim Package, Large Family Room, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage, And So Much More! Septic system designed for 4 bedrooms occupancy. Contact Agent for Details!
4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $432,650
