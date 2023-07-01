Construction has Started and Similar to Photos in the New Matthew's Mill Run s/d in Greene County. The NEW ROCKVILLE features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Side Load Garage, Quaint Front Porch, Upgraded Siding Accents, Wide Window Trim, Upgraded Interior Doors, Laminate Floors on Entire First Floor, oak Stairs, Master Bath w/ 5Ft Shower, Transom Window, Double Bowl Vanity, Extra Windows in Great Room for Natural Light, Open Kitchen w/ 36" Wall Cabinets, Island w/ Overhang, Stainless Farmhouse Sink and Appliances, 10x12 Rear Deck, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage. Contact Agent for Details! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy.