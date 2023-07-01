Construction has Started and Similar to Photos in the New Matthew's Mill Run s/d in Greene County. The NEW ROCKVILLE features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Side Load Garage, Quaint Front Porch, Upgraded Siding Accents, Wide Window Trim, Upgraded Interior Doors, Laminate Floors on Entire First Floor, oak Stairs, Master Bath w/ 5Ft Shower, Transom Window, Double Bowl Vanity, Extra Windows in Great Room for Natural Light, Open Kitchen w/ 36" Wall Cabinets, Island w/ Overhang, Stainless Farmhouse Sink and Appliances, 10x12 Rear Deck, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage. Contact Agent for Details! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy.
4 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $426,550
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police on the scene told The Daily Progress that the matter was being investigated as a "suspicious death."
For a third time in less than four years, the local man widely known as the “sign guy,” Mason Hughes Pickett, has been convicted of attacking …
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport canceled at least six flights Tuesday evening from Atlanta, Washington and New York. Other flights were …
The body of a deceased male was found at a shopping center in the town of Orange on Monday morning in what has been deemed an apparent heart attack.
After the recent withdrawal of a fellow plaintiff, the leader of the remaining group challenging the city of Charlottesville’s late 2001 gift …